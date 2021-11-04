Distt administration to ensure availability of imported sugar at Rs 90 per kg, local at Rs 89.75

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :A large quantity of imported sugar has been made available in the open market in Rawalpindi district while the price of imported sugar is Rs 90 per kg and Rs 89.75 per kg price fixed for local sugar.

According to a district administration spokesperson, strict instructions had been issued to the price magistrates to implement the official rates of sugar in the open market and take action in accordance with the law against the violators.

She informed that Rawalpindi district administration had fixed Rs 58 per kg retail rate of Chakki Ata (wheat flour).

The administration on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah had issued the notification to fix the rate of Chakki Ata.

She informed that this order was for the whole Rawalpindi district and would remain intact unless and until revised.

However, the shopkeepers of Kahuta, Taxila and Kallar Syedan Sub divisions were allowed to charge Rs.1 above notified rate and the shopkeepers of Murree and Kotli Sattian Sub-division were allowed to charge Rs.2 more than the notified rates.

To a question she informed that the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali had directed the Assistant Commissioners, magistrates and other officers concerned to conduct raids against profiteers and hoarders regularly and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

All-out efforts were being made to ensure supply of food items to the citizens on affordable rates.

The raids would continue and the profiteers would face the music, she added.

