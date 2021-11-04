UrduPoint.com

Distt Administration To Ensure Availability Of Imported Sugar At Rs 90 Per Kg, Local At Rs 89.75

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 07:31 PM

Distt administration to ensure availability of imported sugar at Rs 90 per kg, local at Rs 89.75

A large quantity of imported sugar has been made available in the open market in Rawalpindi district while the price of imported sugar is Rs 90 per kg and Rs 89.75 per kg price fixed for local sugar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :A large quantity of imported sugar has been made available in the open market in Rawalpindi district while the price of imported sugar is Rs 90 per kg and Rs 89.75 per kg price fixed for local sugar.

According to a district administration spokesperson, strict instructions had been issued to the price magistrates to implement the official rates of sugar in the open market and take action in accordance with the law against the violators.

She informed that Rawalpindi district administration had fixed Rs 58 per kg retail rate of Chakki Ata (wheat flour).

The administration on the directives of Commissioner Rawalpindi Division Syed Gulzar Hussain Shah had issued the notification to fix the rate of Chakki Ata.

She informed that this order was for the whole Rawalpindi district and would remain intact unless and until revised.

However, the shopkeepers of Kahuta, Taxila and Kallar Syedan Sub divisions were allowed to charge Rs.1 above notified rate and the shopkeepers of Murree and Kotli Sattian Sub-division were allowed to charge Rs.2 more than the notified rates.

To a question she informed that the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Muhammad Ali had directed the Assistant Commissioners, magistrates and other officers concerned to conduct raids against profiteers and hoarders regularly and take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

All-out efforts were being made to ensure supply of food items to the citizens on affordable rates.

The raids would continue and the profiteers would face the music, she added.

395

Related Topics

Music Murree Rawalpindi Price Kotli Kahuta Kallar Syedan Taxila Muhammad Ali Market Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

United Arab Emirates University Alumni Award invit ..

United Arab Emirates University Alumni Award invites applications

18 minutes ago
 Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry demands unin ..

Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry demands uninterrupted gas supply to indust ..

1 minute ago
 PCJCCI for using coal to cope with electricity sho ..

PCJCCI for using coal to cope with electricity shortage

1 minute ago
 President summons NA, Senate sessions

President summons NA, Senate sessions

1 minute ago
 US Consulate to enhance partnership in health, edu ..

US Consulate to enhance partnership in health, education, energy

1 minute ago
 US Airline Agency Enlists FBI to Prosecute Unruly ..

US Airline Agency Enlists FBI to Prosecute Unruly Passengers, Seeks Penalties in ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.