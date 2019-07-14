Distt Administration violated rules in elections of Housing Society

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th July, 2019) slamabad, July 14 (Online) The District Administration has violated all the rules and regulations in the elections of Jammu Kashmir Cooperative Housing Society to make a corrupt candidate successful.A number of objections were made on Naseem Anjum, the candidate for Vice Chairman, but the District Administration ignored all of them.According to details, a number of property tycoons have chalked out their plan for the elections, sources updated that District Administration also made biased by the corrupt mafia.Overall 11 applications are under process in Federal Islamabad (Pakistan Point news / Online - 14th July, 2019) nvestigation Agency (FIslamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th July, 2019) A) and in other organisations against Naseem Anjum, the candidate for Vice Chairman, but the District Administration ignored all and replied that no case has been registered against Naseem Anjum.

Another objection that the candidate of progressive group for the seat of Finance Secretary, is already Finance Secretary of Ministry of Islamabad (Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th July, 2019) nterior Cooperative Housing Society, and he is also under allegations of corruption and embezzlement.mElection Commissioner, Saad Bin Asad said that all the objections were forward to the legal team for analysis.