Distt Administrations Abbottabad Bans Public Gathering, Driving, Arms' Licenses

The district administration on Tuesday notified ban on all sort of public gatherings in the district and issuance of driving and arm licenses till further order

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :The district administration on Tuesday notified ban on all sort of public gatherings in the district and issuance of driving and arm licenses till further order.

Three different notifications issued here by Deputy Commissioner office said that as precautionary measures to avert corona outbreak, the district administration has imposed ban on public gatherings, driving tests and issuance of driving and arm licenses till further order.

The notification further said that all official activities would also remain suspended.

