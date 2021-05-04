Distt admins Abbottabad and Haripur sealed shops,imposed fines over violation of COVID-19 SOPs

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :District administrations of Abbottabad and Haripur in action against the violation of coronavirus SOPs imposed fines and sealed many shops.

According to the details,in order to restrict the further spread of the third wave of Coronavirus Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Ameen ul Hasan visited the main Mansehra road and Supply Bazaar inspected markets and shops and imposed fine on shopkeepers and 16 citizens for violating coronavirus SOPs.

Similarly, AC Mujtaba Bharwana alongwith DSP and Tehsil Municipal Administrator (TMO) visited Eid Ghah road, Suzuki stand, Gami Adda, Rehman Plaza, Supply Bazar, Sethi Masjid, Narian, Link Road and Jhugian.

The AC and his team imposed an 18000 rupees fine on the violators of coronavirus SOPs and also sealed 20 shops.

Additional AC Akasha Kiran during his visit to markets and shops sealed two shops that were found violating the SOPs. Similarly, AAC Marwi Malik alongwith DSP traffic visited Hazara motorway interchange Pani Stop and directed the transporters to follow coronavirus SOPs in the public transport.

Assistant Commissioner Haripur inspected Main Bazar, Mochi Bazar and Lohar Bazar and sealed many shops that were found violating the coronavirus SOPs also arrested 10 people for not using the facemasks.