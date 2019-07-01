UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distt Admins Asked To Complete Foolproof Flood Arrangements

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 21 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 05:15 PM

Distt admins asked to complete foolproof flood arrangements

Commissioner Sargodha division Zafar Iqbal directed the district administration of Sargodha, Khushab and Bhakkar to finalize flood arrangements in their respective areas

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ): Commissioner Sargodha division Zafar Iqbal directed the district administration of Sargodha, Khushab and Bhakkar to finalize flood arrangements in their respective areas.

According to official sources, the Commissioner directed all the departments concerned to join hands to cope with any flood situation.

He also paid visit to the district Bhakkar and directed the officials to be vigilant round the clock and focus on monitoring the Bhakkar Super bank at river Sindh so that people could be saved from flood.

Zafar Iqbal also reviewed flood arrangements of the departments concerned including Revenue, Rescue-1122, district and tehsil hospitals, WAPDA and Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) while all officials briefed him about the flood arrangements.

He directed the officers of livestock department to ensure the vaccination of cattle before monsoon.

Related Topics

Sindh Punjab Flood WAPDA Visit Bank Sargodha Bhakkar Khushab All From

Recent Stories

Accountants in Pakistan must work with government ..

4 minutes ago

PIA to airlift 78,258 intending pilgrims to Saudi ..

3 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan's policies to increase ..

3 minutes ago

President Dr Arif Alvi urges mountaineers to pract ..

3 minutes ago

Kremlin Says Putin-Trump Talks on Syria Not Linked ..

3 minutes ago

Rice worth $1.927 billion exported in 11 months of ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.