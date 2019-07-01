Distt admins asked to complete foolproof flood arrangements

(@imziishan)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ): Commissioner Sargodha division Zafar Iqbal directed the district administration of Sargodha, Khushab and Bhakkar to finalize flood arrangements in their respective areas.

According to official sources, the Commissioner directed all the departments concerned to join hands to cope with any flood situation.

He also paid visit to the district Bhakkar and directed the officials to be vigilant round the clock and focus on monitoring the Bhakkar Super bank at river Sindh so that people could be saved from flood.

Zafar Iqbal also reviewed flood arrangements of the departments concerned including Revenue, Rescue-1122, district and tehsil hospitals, WAPDA and Punjab Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) while all officials briefed him about the flood arrangements.

He directed the officers of livestock department to ensure the vaccination of cattle before monsoon.