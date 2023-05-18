UrduPoint.com

Distt Admins Asked To Enhance Community Preparedness For Heat Wave

Sumaira FH Published May 18, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Distt Admins asked to enhance community preparedness for heat wave

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2023 ) :Secretary Relief, Rehabilitation and Settlement Department, Abdul Basit on Thursday directed all the district administrations and line departments to organize regular mock exercises in collaboration with local communities on heat wave to enhance community preparedness.

Presiding over a meeting on Summer Emergencies Coordination-2023 here, he said that all the provincial and district authorities should launch an awareness campaign aimed at sensitizing the public about the importance of the action plans for both heat waves and the monsoon season 2023.

He directed the concerned district administrations to finalize the schedule for conducting mock exercises and awareness sessions for the upcoming monsoon season.

These proactive measures by the Relief Department and district administrations would ensure better preparedness and response capabilities to mitigate the impact of potential heat waves and monsoon-related emergencies, he added.

The Secretary said that the aim of by engaging the local communities in the process is to foster a comprehensive and collaborative approach to disaster management.

The officials of Director Civil Defence, DG academy, Rescue-1122, Program Manager GCC PDMA and other representatives of line departments attended the meeting.

