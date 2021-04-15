Distt Admins committed to provide relief to masses: Commissioner Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2021 ) :Commissioner Sukkur, Shafique Mahesar on Thursday has said that district administrations already planned to give a subsidy to consumers in the holy month of Ramazan.

He asked the market committee representatives to ensure the availability of best quality food items in Ramazan Bachat Bazars.He said that we were receiving some complaints regarding hoarders who were trying to create artificial shortage in the markets.The Commissioner warned the hoarders to bring their commodities in the markets otherwise,action would be taken against them as per law.

Commissioner said that the administration was committed to provide all possible relief to the masses. He said that people were satisfied with the prices of food items and special efforts were being made to reduce the prices of floor, oil, pulses and sugar in Ramazan.

Earlier,the Commissioner visited the market and checked the quality and prices of food items.He talked to the customers and inquired about their problems.

He assured the masses that administrations would leave no stone unturned to provide them the best possible relief.