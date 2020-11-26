Distt admins directed to liaise with ulema for the implementation of SOPs in mosques

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2020 ) :Commissioner Hazara Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud has directed deputy commissioners to liaise with ulema which would provide help to implement coronavirus protective Standard Operation Procedures (SOPs) in mosques.

He issued these directives during a video link meeting from his office here on Thursday. The meeting among others was participated by all the leading ulema of Hazara Division. Ulema assured their cooperation to Government in preventing further spread of coronavirus and forwarded proposal to implement SOPs in mosques.

Meeting was told that implementation of SOPs was of supreme importance in wake of second wave of coronavirus spread.

It was said that a broad base campaign should be initiated to aware people about steps that were needed to prevent coronavirus.

Addressing the meeting, Commissioner Hazara urged ulema to play their role for orientation of people about coronavirus infection. He said that ulema would be extended needed assistance for implementation of SOPs and their proposals and suggestions would be considered.

He said that provincial government and Chief Secretary have also decided that ulema should be consulted in devising a pragmatic policy to contain spread of coronavirus.