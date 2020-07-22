UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distt Admins Ensure Implementation Of COVID-19 SOPs In Cattle Markets

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 11:18 PM

Distt Admins ensure implementation of COVID-19 SOPs in cattle markets

On the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkuwa government the district governments across the province Wednesday continued inspecting the cattle markets and ensured implementation of COVID-19 related SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :On the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkuwa government the district governments across the province Wednesday continued inspecting the cattle markets and ensured implementation of COVID-19 related SOPs.

According to official communiques issued here, on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir, the AAC Takhtbhai Farman Ali visited various cattle markets in Shergarh and Jalala and ensured that the COVID-19 SOPs are being followed.

Action was also taken against non registered cattle markets and instructions were issued that only registered markets following the SOPs related to COVID-19 shall be allowed to operate.

Furthermore, the AAC Takhtbhai inspected public transport and the masses and ensured the observance of SOPs. He warned and fined some public vehicles that were not following SOPs.

Similarly, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan the Tehsil Municipal Officer Khall implemented Cattle Mandis SOPs issued by the Provincial Government to stop the spread of COVID-19 and also ensured the availability of drinking water facilities in the cattleMandis.

Related Topics

Water Vehicles Mardan Dir Shergarh Market Government

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed highlights importance of cyber ..

36 minutes ago

Modon completes awarding of all infrastructure dev ..

51 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King Abdullah of Jordan discuss ..

2 hours ago

Sheikha Fatima highlights fundamental role of cult ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Director General of Al ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 2,331 new COVID-19 cases, 44 ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.