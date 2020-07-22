Distt Admins ensure implementation of COVID-19 SOPs in cattle markets

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

On the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkuwa government the district governments across the province Wednesday continued inspecting the cattle markets and ensured implementation of COVID-19 related SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :On the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkuwa government the district governments across the province Wednesday continued inspecting the cattle markets and ensured implementation of COVID-19 related SOPs.

According to official communiques issued here, on the directions of Deputy Commissioner Mardan Muhammad Abid Khan Wazir, the AAC Takhtbhai Farman Ali visited various cattle markets in Shergarh and Jalala and ensured that the COVID-19 SOPs are being followed.

Action was also taken against non registered cattle markets and instructions were issued that only registered markets following the SOPs related to COVID-19 shall be allowed to operate.

Furthermore, the AAC Takhtbhai inspected public transport and the masses and ensured the observance of SOPs. He warned and fined some public vehicles that were not following SOPs.

Similarly, on the directives of the Deputy Commissioner Dir Lower Saadat Hassan the Tehsil Municipal Officer Khall implemented Cattle Mandis SOPs issued by the Provincial Government to stop the spread of COVID-19 and also ensured the availability of drinking water facilities in the cattleMandis.