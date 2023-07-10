Distt admins of Hazara region take strict action to control price hike

Following the directives of the district administration, Additional Assistant Commissioner Havelian Laubna Iqbal on Tuesday conducted a comprehensive inspection of local markets to check the implementation of prices and ensure adherence to cleanliness standard

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2023 ) :Following the directives of the district administration, Additional Assistant Commissioner Havelian Laubna Iqbal on Tuesday conducted a comprehensive inspection of local markets to check the implementation of prices and ensure adherence to cleanliness standards.

Stringent action was taken against violators, including imposing fines on shopkeepers and issuing notices.

In a similar way, Additional Assistant Commissioner Lubna Iqbal and Tehsildar Lora, Muhammad Fayyaz visited Lora Bazaar to monitor the availability of essential commodities in accordance with the prescribed price list. On the occasion, violators were penalized on the spot and notices were served to shopkeepers found in violation of the regulations.

In Kohistan, Assistant Commissioner Hasrat Khan, conducted an inspection at Jaba Bazaar to evaluate the availability and pricing of food items. During the inspection, strict instructions were given to enforce the approved price list, with warnings issued to those failing to comply, indicating the possibility of legal consequences.

The local community welcomes these efforts, as they seek fair prices and reliable access to essential commodities. The district administration remains committed to enforcing price control measures and urges residents to report any instances of price manipulation or violations through the designated channels.