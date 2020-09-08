Distt admins of South Punjab ready to tackle flood: ACS

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), South Punjab, Zahid Akhtar Zaman Tuesday said administrations of all districts of the region were ready to cope any situation arising out of floods.

He said this during a briefing on floods at head Punjnund, Sinki embankment here.

He said flood hit people would be provided with all facilities, adding that their cattle heads would also be vaccinated.

The ACS reviewed livestock stall, Rescue 1122 equipment and facilities being extended to flood affected people at Sinki Relief camp.

He ordered DC, Amjad Suhaib to give estimate of losses to the people so that government could compensate them.

Briefing the ACS, he informed that 180,000 cusec water was passing through the Chenab adding that it was receding now.

Rescue 1122 had rescued affected people of Kucha area and shifted them to relief camp.