Distt admins of twin cities launch joint anti-polio campaign

(@FahadShabbir)

The district administrations of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have jointly launched a door-to-door anti-polio vaccination campaign to immunize children upto the age of five years

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The district administrations of Islamabad and Rawalpindi have jointly launched a door-to-door anti-polio vaccination campaign to immunize children upto the age of five years.

According to the spokesman of ICT administration, the national anti-polio campaign kicked off at Chungi No. 26, where senior officials from both Islamabad and Rawalpindi districts gathered to mark the start of the drive. Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad Irfan Memon, alongside his Rawalpindi counterpart and other local health authorities, attended the event.

Member of the National Assembly Tahira Aurangzeb and Additional Deputy Commissioner (East) Mehreen Baloch were also present during the inauguration. The campaign officially began when DC Irfan Memon administered polio drops to children at the ceremony.

The five-day campaign will run from May 26 to June 1. According to officials, a total of 461,125 children will be vaccinated in the Federal capital through door-to-door visits. The campaign will cover all 80 union councils of the capital city.

Two additional days have been set aside for catch-up efforts to reach children who may have been missed during the initial phase.

Calling for public support, Irfan Memon emphasized the importance of community participation.

He said the success of the campaign depends heavily on cooperation from residents of the twin cities.

"The effort to eliminate polio cannot succeed without the active support of the public," he stated.

Health department teams, alongside local administration, are being mobilized across Islamabad and Rawalpindi to ensure maximum coverage. Authorities say security and monitoring plans are also in place to support the campaign.

The Islamabad district administration has urged parents to ensure that children under the age of five receive the vaccine during this drive. Teams will visit homes, schools, and public spaces to reach children in every neighborhood.

The administration has also appealed to community leaders and local influencers to help spread awareness and encourage families to participate in the campaign.

As the campaign progresses, health authorities will monitor the response and identify any gaps to plan follow-up activities. Officials say the goal is not only to meet vaccination targets but also to ensure that no child is left behind.

With Islamabad and Rawalpindi joining hands in this effort, the campaign serves as a reminder of the shared responsibility in protecting future generations from preventable diseases.