Distt admins seeks helicopter services for flood relief activities

DERA GHAZI KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2022 ) :District administration sought helicopter service to provide maximum relief to flood stricken people in mountainous areas of Suleman range.

In a letter to armed forces, the deputy commissioner Muhammad Anwar Baryar requested for availability of helicopter and rescue staffers as it would help easy access to the affected people in remote areas of the mountains.

Many people werere stranded and waiting for help. Initially, the helicopter service was required for Kharr Buzdar, Fort Munro, Barthi, Zain and some other adjacent areas.

Political Assistant Koh-e-Suleman Muhammad Ikraam would be focal person for the helicopter service.

The deputy commissioner stated that district DG Khan was faced with devastation due to the floods. Since July 25, 10200 blankets, 5900 bags of atta, 18000 bags of ration,1600 cooked rice cauldrons, 4000 mineral water bottles,3200 mosquito kits,25 hygiene kits and some other material has been distributed among the flood affected people.