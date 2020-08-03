UrduPoint.com
Distt Admin&SMC Conduct Cleaning Operation Of Sacrificial Animals In A City

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd August 2020 | 04:50 PM

Distt admin&SMC conduct cleaning operation of sacrificial animals in a city

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :District administration and Sukkur Municipal Corporation (SMC) conducted Offal removing of sacrificial animals and cleaning operations on the third day of Eid-ul-Adha.

According to the SMC Officials, they were conducting cleaning operations on more than 30 marked spots of the city.

According to Mayor Sukkur Barristor Arslan Shaikh, thousands of offals have been removed from the city.

Earlier,on the instructions of Mayor Sukkur, the Sukkur Municipal Corporation as constituted committees on taluka level for the removal of offal of the sacrificial animals and conducting insecticide spray during three consecutive days of Eid-ul-Adha.

