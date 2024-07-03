Distt admn gears up for Monsoon, establishes emergency relief camp

Additional Deputy Commissioner and Administrator of Attock district Municipality, Anil Saeed, has assured that the administration is fully prepared to tackle any situation that may arise during the monsoon rains

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) Additional Deputy Commissioner and Administrator of Attock district Municipality, Anil Saeed, has assured that the administration is fully prepared to tackle any situation that may arise during the monsoon rains.

During a visit to the Monsoon Emergency Relief Camp on Wednesday, Saeed expressed confidence in the preparations made by the Attock Municipal Committee.

The committee has established a control room and is in close contact with Rescue 1122, ensuring all safety measures are in place.

Chief Officer Sardar Aftab Ahmad Khan briefed the administrator on the measures taken, including a duty roster for monsoon-related tasks. With the rains expected soon, the Attock administration is ready to respond to any emergency, ensuring the safety of citizens, he added.

