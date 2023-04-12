Close
Distt Admn Issues Price List Of Vegetable, Fruits

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Distt Admn issues price list of vegetable, fruits

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Fuad Ghaffar Soomro has fixed wholesale/retail prices of vegetable and fruits in district Hyderabad and directed officers concerned to strictly ensure its implementation.

According to notifications issued here on Wednesday, the DC while exercising powers delegated to him by the Government under relevant rules, fixed prices of essential commodities especially vegetables and fruits with immediate effect.

The DC also directed all vendors and shopkeepers to display rate lists at their businesses and strictly implement the prices, failing which stern action would be taken against the violators.

Prices of fruits and vegetables, the district price committees were engaged in implementing directives issued by the district administration so that relief could be provided to the masses.

