Distt admn recovered 300 fertilizer bags from private godown

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Khizer Afzal Chudhry , Assistant Commissioner Burewala conducted raid at a private godown and held a hoarder named Muhammad Sajjad with stock of 300 fertilizer bags.

The case was registered against the hoarder after recovering 300 fertilizer bags from his possession official sources said on Thursday.