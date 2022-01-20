UrduPoint.com

Distt Admn Recovered 300 Fertilizer Bags From Private Godown

Faizan Hashmi Published January 20, 2022 | 02:00 PM

In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Khizer Afzal Chudhry , Assistant Commissioner Burewala conducted raid at a private godown and held a hoarder named Muhammad Sajjad with stock of 300 fertilizer bags

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Khizer Afzal Chudhry , Assistant Commissioner Burewala conducted raid at a private godown and held a hoarder named Muhammad Sajjad with stock of 300 fertilizer bags.

The case was registered against the hoarder after recovering 300 fertilizer bags from his possession official sources said on Thursday.

