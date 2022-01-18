UrduPoint.com

Distt Admn Recovered 4500 Sugar Bags

Muhammad Irfan Published January 18, 2022 | 03:30 PM

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2022 ) :In line with special directives of Deputy Commissioner Ahmer Niek , Assistant Commissioner launched a mega crackdown against illegal sugar hoarders in Rajanpur on Tuesday and recovered 4500 sugar bags from four different godowns.

The stocked sugar was used to earn extra profit after creating artificial shortage of sugar in the market said official sources.

Deputy Commissioner said that Punjab Chief Minister sardar usman Buzdar has given free hands to district governments to control inflation by nabbing artificial inflation elements.

More Stories From Pakistan

