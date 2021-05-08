UrduPoint.com
Distt. Bar Attock Demands Independent, Impartial Forum For Accountability Of Judges, Journalists

Muhammad Irfan 14 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 06:07 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2021 ) :District Bar Association Attock on Saturday in unanimous resolution demanded that there should be an impartial and independent forum besides, the Supreme Judicial Council, for the accountability of judges and journalists.

The resolution adopted by bar said that judges and journalists should not be treated as 'sacred cows'.

"If the judges are not held accountable by any impartial forum, it will destroy the whole judicial system of the country which will create serious threat for the integrity of the nation," the resolution said.

District Bar Association expressing their concerns regarding Faez Isa's, further reiterated that judges and journalists should not be considered above the law and process of their countability should be above board.

