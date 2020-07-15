Distt council present annual Budget for FY 2020-21

NAUSHEHROFEROZE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The District council Nausheroferoze presented the annual Budget for the fiscal year 2020-21.

Chairman District council Abdul Sattar Abassi presented the budget in a special session held here on Tuesday.In his budget speech Chairman said that Revenue target had been set for new fiscal year 2020-21 to Rs. 67,64,29315 while expenses have been estimated to 67 crore, 60 lacs, 85,858,showing saving amount at Rs, 3.43,757. Chairman district council further informed that Sindh Government has restricted to carry out new development scheme due to the spread of deadly coronavirus, however development schemes for the outgoing year would be completed.

Chairman said that no new tax had been added in the upcoming budget. He said that Rs. 26 crore,72 lacs, 5 thousand have been allocated for payment of Salaries and pension while one crore, 10 lacs Rupees were earmarked for dealing emergency during Natural disasters. Among others Ameer Ali Rajpar, Umeed Ali Rajpar, Muhammad Younis Solangi and other members also expressed their views.