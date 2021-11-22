Distt Council presents surplus budget of Rs 2.30 bln

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :The District Council Muzaffargarh presented surplus budget amounting Rs 2.30 billions for nine months of year 2021-22, here on Monday.

The budget session was chaired by Chairman District Council Sardar Umar Khan Gopaang and Convener Abid Mahmood Bhaba. The expenditures were estimated over Rs 1.67 billions. Among these expenditures, Rs 493 million will be non-developmental while Rs 1.18 billion will be spent on uplift schemes, across the district.

For annual development programme, Rs 800 million have been earmarked.

The budget will have Rs 628 million surplus amount. Chairman of District Council Sardar Umar Gopaang while addressing the budget session stated that local government bodies had vital role in uplift at gross root level.

The incumbent strongly believed in local bodies as it helped to strengthen democracy, said Umar. It was also decided in the budget that a tractor trolley and sucker machine would be given in every union council for cleanliness purpose. On this occasion, chairmen of different union councils were also present.