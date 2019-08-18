UrduPoint.com
Distt Council's Annual Budget 2019-20 Approved

Sun 18th August 2019

Distt Council's annual budget 2019-20 approved

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) -:The Administrator/Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar on Sunday has approved the annual budget of District Council for the fiscal year 2019-20.

According to the official sources, funds amounting Rs 1.

1 billion have been earmarked for development sector under annual development programme while a sum of Rs 823 million has been allocated for non-development sector.

An amount of Rs 520 million has been fixed for repair, maintenance and construction of 1300km long roads and link roads.

The non-development sector includes salaries of employees, pension of retired persons, stationery and miscellaneous expenditures.

Your Thoughts and Comments

