FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) -:The Administrator/Deputy Commissioner Sardar Saifullah Dogar on Sunday has approved the annual budget of District Council for the fiscal year 2019-20.

According to the official sources, funds amounting Rs 1.

1 billion have been earmarked for development sector under annual development programme while a sum of Rs 823 million has been allocated for non-development sector.

An amount of Rs 520 million has been fixed for repair, maintenance and construction of 1300km long roads and link roads.

The non-development sector includes salaries of employees, pension of retired persons, stationery and miscellaneous expenditures.