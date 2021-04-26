Distt departments, BISP services to continue uninterrupted: DC

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2021 ) ::The Deputy Commissioner Mardan Monday issued a notification that all the district departments and office of Benazir Income Support Program would continue services uninterrupted during the lockdown imposed across the district.

The notification said that the officers and staff of all the district departments will perform their duties as per the situation on further instructions of the district administration while the offices of BISP and Ehsaas program would continue provision of funds to the beneficiaries under strict implementation of corona SOPs.