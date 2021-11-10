Distt Deptt Larkana organize a seminar on Measles and rubella

Like the other parts of the country, in order to prevent Measles and rubella (name of the disease under German language) under the directives of Sindh government, all children under the age of 09 months to 15 years, administered the Anti-Measles and rubella vaccine during the National campaign starting from November 15 to November 27

LARKANA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :Like the other parts of the country, in order to prevent Measles and rubella (name of the disease under German language) under the directives of Sindh government, all children under the age of 09 months to 15 years, administered the Anti-Measles and rubella vaccine during the National campaign starting from November 15 to November 27.

In this connection a seminar was held at Sir Shahnawaz Bhutto Memorial library in Larkana on Wednesday, organized by the District Health Department Larkana.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner (One) Ms. Sonia Kaleem urged the officers of the Health Department, education department, Social Welfare department, elected representatives, Pesh-Imams, NGOs, teachers, scouts, students and social workers to play their role in administering the Anti-Measles and rubella vaccine during the National campaign starting from November 15 to November 27 to the children aged 09 months to 15 years.

She also urged the health department, civil society, government officials, civilians have to work as hard as possible to make this campaign a success and raise awareness among the public.

To prevent this disease alongwith the COVID vaccine, vaccinate children aged 09 months to 15 years of age so that it would not spread.

Addressing the occasion, Director Health Services Larkana Dr. Rustam Bhutto said that the campaign will continue in the whole country from November 15 to November 27." He explained"This is a virus that causes the disease. He said that we are trying to control the disease like a disease because if it is not vaccinated to prevent the disease it will spread.

" He also said"It is important to vaccinate the children from 09 months to 15 years of age so that they can avoid getting infected." Medical Superintendent Chandka Medical College Hospital (CMCH) Larkana Dr. Abdul Sattar Shaikh said that the scholars, teachers, students, women, Lady Health Workers and Health Department as well as the people present here would advise the public to make the most of their efforts to make this campaign a success.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Shahid Kohkhar said"Everyone who is here is our ambassador who will take the message to house to house to give the general public awareness to make this campaign successful." He said"Like other diseases, it is a fatal disease that is harmful to human life." Speaking on the occasion, the former Dean of faculty of medicine and allied of Shaheed Mohtrma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU), Larkana, Prof Saifullah Jamro, Focal Person Dr. Irshad Magsi, District Health Officer Dr. Mohammad Akbar Daudani said that Measles and rubella are the two diseases that most children suffer from mental illness as well as eye sight, hole in the heart, effect on the brain and the inability to cope ends up in children.

They said that the government has launched this program for the first time.

Dr. Ghulam Mustafa Khuhro Deputy District Health Officer, Shaban Sheikh Assistant Commissioner (UT), Farzana Mirani Assistant Commissioner (UT), Focal Person Hafiz Manzoor and others also spoke on the occasion.