Distt Election Commission Kolai Palis Displays Electoral Rolls For Masses

Umer Jamshaid Published June 04, 2022 | 09:02 PM

Distt Election Commission Kolai Palis displays Electoral rolls for masses

District Election Commission Kolai Palis Kohistan Saturday has posted the preliminary electoral lists in the display centers for the convenience of the people

KOLAI PALIS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2022 ) :District Election Commission Kolai Palis Kohistan Saturday has posted the preliminary electoral lists in the display centers for the convenience of the people.

Masses can submit their application for registration, the expulsion of vote and correction of permanent and temporary address on the relevant form.

District Election Officer Muhammad Shafiq told to media"Like in other parts of the country in Koli Pals District, the unconfirmed electoral rolls have been placed for public reading at display centers from May 21 to June 19 where people can register their Names, correction and also submit their complaints.

"He further said that for the same purpose form C including 15.16.17 have been provided to the relevant in-charge Display Centers. 13 inspection centers have been established at the Union Council level in Koli Pals District.

The district election commissioner stated that the said forms were available free of cost at the inspection centers, and voters could check their ID card numbers by texting the helpline. For this purpose, we have also appointed a review officer for each tehsil where voters could register their votes.

