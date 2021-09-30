Distt Election Commission organizes a awareness meeting Dokri

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A voters awareness programme was organized by the District Election Commission of Pakistan office Larkana, at Government Girls Higher Secondary School Dokri of Larkana district, on Thursday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :A voters awareness programme was organized by the District Election Commission of Pakistan office Larkana, at Government Girls Higher Secondary school Dokri of Larkana district, on Thursday.

The programme was chaired by District Election Commissioner Larkana Muhammad Yousuf Majidano, which was attended by Principals, Teachers, students and representatives of civil society.

On the occasion, District Election Commissioner Larkana Muhammad Yousuf Majidano stressed that registration of votes should not be done tomorrow but efforts should be made on the basis of today, so that people could participate in the coming elections.

He said"The voter can be eligible after the CNIC of those up to 18 years would be cast their votes in the coming general election." In National ID card correct address would be provided in the correct manner so that the vote could enter in the right place, he added and further said that civil society, including the staff of the Election Commission of Pakistan, representatives of various organizations and senior officials of government agencies should play their role in this regard.

He said that the main objective of the awareness program was to highlight the importance of voting among the general public, especially women, so that the citizens could cast their valuable votes.

Meanwhile, District Election Commissioner Larkana visited NADRA Registration Center Dokri and directed NADRA officials to provide all facilities for issuance of especially women, youth and minorities cards so that they could register their vote in the voter list and cast their votes in the forthcoming general elections, he added.