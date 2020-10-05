Distt Election Commissioner to decide delimitation objections on Oct 8, 9

The District Election Commissioner (EC) Ajmal Hafeez Monday said that the district election commission would take action on delimitation objections on October 8 and 9.

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The District Election Commissioner (EC) Ajmal Hafeez Monday said that the district election commission would take action on delimitation objections on October 8 and 9.

He advised all the complainants to ensure their personal presences at the office of district election commissioner on the two days, adding that a total 14 objections were received by the district election commission related to delimitation including 8 from Tehsil Khar and 6 from Tehsil Nawagi.

The Regional Election Commissioner Malakand division Mohammad Nadeem Khan would be the authority to take action and give his decisions.