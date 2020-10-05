UrduPoint.com
Distt Election Commissioner To Decide Delimitation Objections On Oct 8, 9

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 05th October 2020 | 07:14 PM

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2020 ) :The District Election Commissioner (EC) Ajmal Hafeez Monday said that the district election commission would take action on delimitation objections on October 8 and 9.

He advised all the complainants to ensure their personal presences at the office of district election commissioner on the two days, adding that a total 14 objections were received by the district election commission related to delimitation including 8 from Tehsil Khar and 6 from Tehsil Nawagi.

The Regional Election Commissioner Malakand division Mohammad Nadeem Khan would be the authority to take action and give his decisions.

More Stories From Pakistan

