Distt Emergency Board meets to review Muharram arrangements

KHANEWAL , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2020 ):District Emergency Board (DEB) met on Monday to review arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram wherein plans were forwarded to Rescue-1122, Health and civil defence.

Deputy Commissioner Agha Zaheer Sherazi chaired the session while ADC (R), Ikram Malik, ACs, Rescue-1122, RTA, health and civil defence officials were also present on the occasion.

It was decided that a control room would be set up at Deputy Commissiiner (DC) office for this purpose.

Sheerazi asked local government officials to maintain street lights on roads and routes of the procession on Muharram-ul- Haram.

He said MEPCO and PTCL should remove hanging wires from the routes adding that encroachments should also be removed.

He deputed ACs to visit routes along with DSP of their respective tehsils.