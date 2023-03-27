Distt entomologist inspects block factories, tire shops to identify dengue larva hotspot

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :In order to control the dengue larva well before the start of the summer season, District Medical Entomologist Afia Zaib along with AMS Muhammad Javed visited several block factories, tire shops and scrapyards to identify the dengue larva hotspots.

According to the details, District Health Officer (DHO) Abbottabad directed all concerned to visit and inspect all Union Councils in the city areas including Lower Kehal, Upper Kehal, Nawansher and Murree Road.

The surveillance team surveyed different areas and found no positive sites of dengue larvae in tires containing water and stored outside shops and at scrapyards.

District entomologist has warned several scrapyards, block factories and denting/repair shops to ensure that no water is accidentally stored in the tires or any water-holding container.