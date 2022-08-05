UrduPoint.com

Distt Food Office Establishes 22 Controlled Rate Wheat Flour Sales Points

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2022 | 07:55 PM

Distt Food office establishes 22 controlled rate wheat flour sales points

District Food Controller (DFC) Shad Muhammad Khan on Friday said that the Food department distributed 4025 bags of 20 kgs flour at a price of 980 rupees at 22 different sales points as per instructions of the Provincial Government and Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :District Food Controller (DFC) Shad Muhammad Khan on Friday said that the Food department distributed 4025 bags of 20 kgs flour at a price of 980 rupees at 22 different sales points as per instructions of the Provincial Government and Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad.

He stated this on the occasion of distributing 200 bags of 20 kgs subsidized wheat flour at the gate of Press Club Abbottabad.

"If people don't have the opportunity to buy subsidized wheat flour from 22 sales points then the food department will provide them according to their needs with the permission of the Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad at their nearest points.

"On the occasion, Additional Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Ali Sher distributed wheat flour to the public and supervised the distribution process. Cheap flour was being provided to the public from the mills under the supervision of the food department through trucks and small vehicles.

The DFC said that controlled rates of wheat flour points have also been established in Tehsil Havelias and different places of Abbottabad city, to provide an opportunity to every citizen. He said that these 22 points have been established in different places in Shirwan Circle, Galiyat Circle, Havelian Circle, Dallola, Boi Qalandabad and Lora Circle.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Vehicles Buy Price Circle Havelian Kyrgystani Som From Government Wheat Flour

Recent Stories

FBR to upgrade key IRIS system to improve operatio ..

FBR to upgrade key IRIS system to improve operation

5 minutes ago
 Pak-Korea nutrition centre to help tackling malnut ..

Pak-Korea nutrition centre to help tackling malnutrition issue: Dr Kim

5 minutes ago
 Moral responsibility of UN to give right of self-d ..

Moral responsibility of UN to give right of self-determination to Kashmiri: Khet ..

5 minutes ago
 Special medical teams to reach flood-hit areas of ..

Special medical teams to reach flood-hit areas of Balochistan: Qadir Patel

5 minutes ago
 Parents of UK boy ask for him to die in hospice af ..

Parents of UK boy ask for him to die in hospice after legal bid fails

8 minutes ago
 More grain leaves Ukraine ahead of high-stakes sum ..

More grain leaves Ukraine ahead of high-stakes summit on Russian invasion

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.