Distt Food office establishes 22 controlled rate wheat flour sales points

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :District Food Controller (DFC) Shad Muhammad Khan on Friday said that the Food department distributed 4025 bags of 20 kgs flour at a price of 980 rupees at 22 different sales points as per instructions of the Provincial Government and Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad.

He stated this on the occasion of distributing 200 bags of 20 kgs subsidized wheat flour at the gate of Press Club Abbottabad.

"If people don't have the opportunity to buy subsidized wheat flour from 22 sales points then the food department will provide them according to their needs with the permission of the Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad at their nearest points.

"On the occasion, Additional Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Ali Sher distributed wheat flour to the public and supervised the distribution process. Cheap flour was being provided to the public from the mills under the supervision of the food department through trucks and small vehicles.

The DFC said that controlled rates of wheat flour points have also been established in Tehsil Havelias and different places of Abbottabad city, to provide an opportunity to every citizen. He said that these 22 points have been established in different places in Shirwan Circle, Galiyat Circle, Havelian Circle, Dallola, Boi Qalandabad and Lora Circle.