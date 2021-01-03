UrduPoint.com
Distt Food Officials Seize A Truck Full Of Govt Flour Selling On Market Rates

Umer Jamshaid 23 seconds ago Sun 03rd January 2021 | 02:50 PM

Distt Food officials seize a truck full of govt flour selling on market rates

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2021 ) ::The officials of the District food Controller Sunday seized a truck full of government flour with a different bags of a private flour mills and selling it on market rates instead of rates of the flour issued by the district administration Lakki Marwat.

District Food Controller Aman Khan while talking to APP here stated this.He said the persons were arrested for selling government flour on market rates but after putting the bag of the private mills. He said that they have complaints about the gang involved in selling the government bags on market rates with different bags,the officials informed.

He said after receiving complaints, District Food Controller Aman Khan conducted major operation in Sarai Noring Main and intercepted the truck full of 600 bags of flours.

Government rate flour was being transported from Bannu to Dara Pizzo by truck.The action has been taken on the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Abdul Haseeb.Government Makkah Flour Mills was locked in Dara.The officials of the Makkah Flour Mills were also involved in this practice, Aman Khan said.

The flour truck of Makkah Flour Mills which was supplied to Lakki city on Sunday could not reach to the City. He said the people involved in this practice was selling the flour in other areas instead of Bannu while the public were humiliated all day while waiting for the truck.The mill management was making excuses for the breakdown of the truck all day,he added.

