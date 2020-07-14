UrduPoint.com
Distt Govt Bans Private Cattle Markets

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 11:42 PM

Distt Govt bans private cattle markets

Deputy Commissioner Shah Rukh Ali Khan Tuesday imposed section 144 in the district and banned holding of private cattle markets across the district

KARAK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Shah Rukh Ali Khan Tuesday imposed section 144 in the district and banned holding of private cattle markets across the district.

A notification issued here said that the ban would be implemented for a month only on private markets and not on the approved weekly cattle bazars.

It said that the ban was imposed keeping in view the corona situation in the district and violators would be punished under section 188.

More Stories From Pakistan

