Distt Govt finalizes strategy for peaceful, transparent conduct of LG polls

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2023 ) :The district administration on Friday finalized a strategy to ensure peaceful and transparent conduct of the Local Government by-elections in Peshawar district.

Chairing a meeting here, Additional Deputy Commissioner-Finance Naveed Akbar instructed all the relevant departments to complete the arrangements for the elections well before time.

The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioners Zahid Younis and Dr. Sara Zainab along with representatives of provincial Election Commission, WAPDA, Civil Defence, Tehsil Municipal Administration (TMA), Rescue 1122, Police, education Department, officers from the Health Department and other line departments.