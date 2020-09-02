Distt Govt finalizing plan to construct stadium in Kahuta

The district government is finalizing a plan to construct a stadium at 22.7 kanals land to facilitate the citizens particularly youngsters of Kahuta

According to details, the land has already been identified by the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq who visited the area 'Aliot' few days back for construction of tehsil sports stadium.

During a meeting, the DC also discussed the project with President Taekwondo Federation Col (R) Wasim Janjua.

Meanwhile, the residents of Kahuta tehsil have expressed gratitude over the project.

Talking to APP, they said, the project would help promote healthy activities in the area.

They said, the stadium once constructed would benefit over 100,000 youngsters who could be able to take part in sports competitions to be organized there.

Waheed Abbasi, a resident of the area hailed the decision and said, it would promote sports at grassroots level and ultimately, the players who could represent the country at international level would be produced.

District Sports Officer, Rawalpindi, Shams Toheed Abbasi while talking to APP informed that the stadium would be constructed in Kahuta which was a longstanding demand of the residents.

The incumbent government was trying to provide modern sports facilities to the residents, he added.