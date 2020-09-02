UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distt Govt Finalizing Plan To Construct Stadium In Kahuta

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd September 2020 | 06:48 PM

Distt Govt finalizing plan to construct stadium in Kahuta

The district government is finalizing a plan to construct a stadium at 22.7 kanals land to facilitate the citizens particularly youngsters of Kahuta

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2020 ) :The district government is finalizing a plan to construct a stadium at 22.7 kanals land to facilitate the citizens particularly youngsters of Kahuta.

According to details, the land has already been identified by the Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (R) Anwar ul Haq who visited the area 'Aliot' few days back for construction of tehsil sports stadium.

During a meeting, the DC also discussed the project with President Taekwondo Federation Col (R) Wasim Janjua.

Meanwhile, the residents of Kahuta tehsil have expressed gratitude over the project.

Talking to APP, they said, the project would help promote healthy activities in the area.

They said, the stadium once constructed would benefit over 100,000 youngsters who could be able to take part in sports competitions to be organized there.

Waheed Abbasi, a resident of the area hailed the decision and said, it would promote sports at grassroots level and ultimately, the players who could represent the country at international level would be produced.

District Sports Officer, Rawalpindi, Shams Toheed Abbasi while talking to APP informed that the stadium would be constructed in Kahuta which was a longstanding demand of the residents.

The incumbent government was trying to provide modern sports facilities to the residents, he added.

Related Topics

Sports Rawalpindi Kahuta Government

Recent Stories

Health Ministry announces 735 new COVID-19 cases, ..

20 minutes ago

Local assembling of electric buses will start next ..

46 minutes ago

Armeena Khan shares her experience about “lights ..

54 minutes ago

Ghani Says Kabul Fulfilled Obligations Required by ..

2 minutes ago

Safronov's Lawyer Says Barred by Russian Security ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court suspends Sindh High Court verdict ov ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.