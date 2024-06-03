Distt Govt Orders Godowns Owners In Malakand To Get Registration By June 30
Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2024 | 06:38 PM
The Malakand district administration has directed all godowns owners in the district to get registered by June 30 as ordered by the provincial government
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The Malakand district administration has directed all godowns owners in the district to get registered by June 30 as ordered by the provincial government.
According to a press release issued Monday, the district administration of Malakand has informed all businessmen through a notice that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has implemented the Warehouse Act 2022 under which all warehouses must be registered.
It therefore, directed the entrepreneurs to contact District Office, Assistant Director Industries and Consumer Protection District Malakand till 30 June, warning that unregistered warehousing would face legal action which includes imprisonment and heavy fines.
Recent Stories
T20I World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka, South Africa to face each other
Suspect involved in robbing Saudi citizens in Islamabad arrested
Man shot dead, two injured at district courts
NIM course participants visit PRA
Thousands evacuated from German flood zone as Scholz visits
Federal Ombudsman's regional office takes action against surge in complaints of ..
'Jatli' police arrest three robbers; recover cash
Acquisition of IT education vital to compete with modern world: Commissioner Zh ..
World Athletics launches new biennial championship
BISP Mobile Van facility inaugurated in D.I Khan
Inquiry initiated into mistreatment of patient at Mian Rashid Hospital, staff su ..
Pakistan's Hamza to defend his title in WSF World Jr Squash C'ships
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Suspect involved in robbing Saudi citizens in Islamabad arrested23 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead, two injured at district courts22 minutes ago
-
NIM course participants visit PRA22 minutes ago
-
Federal Ombudsman's regional office takes action against surge in complaints of mismanagement22 minutes ago
-
'Jatli' police arrest three robbers; recover cash22 minutes ago
-
Acquisition of IT education vital to compete with modern world: Commissioner Zhob22 minutes ago
-
BISP Mobile Van facility inaugurated in D.I Khan22 minutes ago
-
Inquiry initiated into mistreatment of patient at Mian Rashid Hospital, staff suspended-Minister29 minutes ago
-
Rangers arrest five suspects, recover arms, ammunition30 minutes ago
-
Capital Police arrest accused with mobile phones snatched from Saudi Citizens30 minutes ago
-
Drug seized in Karachi's Korangi Area, accused arrested37 minutes ago
-
IHC acquits PTI founder, Qureshi in cipher case37 minutes ago