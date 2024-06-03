Open Menu

Distt Govt Orders Godowns Owners In Malakand To Get Registration By June 30

Faizan Hashmi Published June 03, 2024 | 06:38 PM

Distt Govt orders godowns owners in Malakand to get registration by June 30

The Malakand district administration has directed all godowns owners in the district to get registered by June 30 as ordered by the provincial government

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) The Malakand district administration has directed all godowns owners in the district to get registered by June 30 as ordered by the provincial government.

According to a press release issued Monday, the district administration of Malakand has informed all businessmen through a notice that the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has implemented the Warehouse Act 2022 under which all warehouses must be registered.

It therefore, directed the entrepreneurs to contact District Office, Assistant Director Industries and Consumer Protection District Malakand till 30 June, warning that unregistered warehousing would face legal action which includes imprisonment and heavy fines.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Malakand June All Government

Recent Stories

T20I World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka, South Africa to fa ..

T20I World Cup 2024: Sri Lanka, South Africa to face each other

7 minutes ago
 Suspect involved in robbing Saudi citizens in Isla ..

Suspect involved in robbing Saudi citizens in Islamabad arrested

23 minutes ago
 Man shot dead, two injured at district courts

Man shot dead, two injured at district courts

22 minutes ago
 NIM course participants visit PRA

NIM course participants visit PRA

22 minutes ago
 Thousands evacuated from German flood zone as Scho ..

Thousands evacuated from German flood zone as Scholz visits

22 minutes ago
 Federal Ombudsman's regional office takes action a ..

Federal Ombudsman's regional office takes action against surge in complaints of ..

22 minutes ago
'Jatli' police arrest three robbers; recover cash

'Jatli' police arrest three robbers; recover cash

22 minutes ago
 Acquisition of IT education vital to compete with ..

Acquisition of IT education vital to compete with modern world: Commissioner Zh ..

22 minutes ago
 World Athletics launches new biennial championship

World Athletics launches new biennial championship

22 minutes ago
 BISP Mobile Van facility inaugurated in D.I Khan

BISP Mobile Van facility inaugurated in D.I Khan

22 minutes ago
 Inquiry initiated into mistreatment of patient at ..

Inquiry initiated into mistreatment of patient at Mian Rashid Hospital, staff su ..

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan's Hamza to defend his title in WSF World ..

Pakistan's Hamza to defend his title in WSF World Jr Squash C'ships

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan