Distt. govt. starts crack down against illegal, unregistered petrol stations

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ):District government has sealed two petrol stations and a private bank in Faqirabad Attock during its ongoing operation against illegal and unregistered petrol stations as well as illegal buildings in Attock.

An official of the district government said both the petrol stations and private bank building were illegally built.

The operation for sealing of these two petrol stations and the building of a private bank was carried out by the officers of district Tehsil administration under the security cover of Attock police, he informed.