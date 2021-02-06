UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distt. Govt. Starts Crack Down Against Illegal, Unregistered Petrol Stations

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 11:03 PM

Distt. govt. starts crack down against illegal, unregistered petrol stations

District government has sealed two petrol stations and a private bank in Faqirabad Attock during its ongoing operation against illegal and unregistered petrol stations as well as illegal buildings in Attock

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2021 ):District government has sealed two petrol stations and a private bank in Faqirabad Attock during its ongoing operation against illegal and unregistered petrol stations as well as illegal buildings in Attock.

An official of the district government said both the petrol stations and private bank building were illegally built.

The operation for sealing of these two petrol stations and the building of a private bank was carried out by the officers of district Tehsil administration under the security cover of Attock police, he informed.

Related Topics

Petrol Police Bank Attock Government

Recent Stories

Man dies in Wadh firing

18 minutes ago

Ziaullah Longove visits CMH, Civil hospital

28 minutes ago

Dr Yasmin prays for Ali Sadpara's safe recovery

28 minutes ago

AU leader Faki re-elected for second 4-year term: ..

31 minutes ago

Benin presidential candidate wounded in gun attack ..

31 minutes ago

Football: Scottish Premiership table

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.