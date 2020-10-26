Distt govt to organize seminars, rallies to mark Kashmir black day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Black Day would be observed in Khanewal to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegal Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) against the illegal occupation of India on October 27, 1947.

Different seminars and other ceremonies would be organized by the district administration and different institutions in this connection. The main ceremony would be organized at Jinnah library at 10 a.m. in which Deputy Commissioner (DC) Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi, officers of different departments, civil society members and students would participate.

The district administration would also organize a rally led by DC Agha Zaheer Abbas Sherazi in which a large number of local traders, lawyers, teachers and students would participate.

The deputy commissioner, in a statement issued here on Monday, said Kashmir was an essential part of Pakistan and nation would continue support of the people of IIOJK at every platform.