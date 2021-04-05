UrduPoint.com
Distt Govt To Provide Maximum Facilities To Farmers At All Procurement Centers

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 01:57 PM

Distt govt to provide maximum facilities to farmers at all procurement centers

The district government will provide maximum facilities to farmers at all the procurement centers, besides enforcing strict implementation of corona related SOPs to contain spread of the contagion

RAHIMYARKHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) :The district government will provide maximum facilities to farmers at all the procurement centers, besides enforcing strict implementation of corona related SOPs to contain spread of the contagion.

"The government has set new wheat price as Rs.1800 per maund and bardana (gunny bags) would be provided on first come first served basis",said Deputy Commissioner Dr. Khurram Shehzad Monday.He inspected various governments facilities including complaint center Jinnah bagh, wheat procurement center and land record center and checked the facilities available for people.

Assistant Commissioner Usman Chaudhry,Chief Officer Municipal corporation Azmat Qadir accompanied him.

The DC directed officials to provide relief to people and solve their problems on priority basis.

He noted the sewerage related problems pointed out by people at Complaint center and ordered the staff to provide best possible cleanliness and sewerage facilities at the earliest. He also directed all assistant commissioners to monitor the facilities available at these centres.

