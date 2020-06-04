Distt Govts impose over Rs 1.7m penalties over violators of coronavirus SOPs

As per the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and in the light of decisions of National Coordination Committee, the district administrations across the province have started crackdowns against violators of the government SOPs and imposed and submitted Rs 1.704262 million fines to provincial kitty

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :As per the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and in the light of decisions of National Coordination Committee, the district administrations across the province have started crackdowns against violators of the government SOPs and imposed and submitted Rs 1.704262 million fines to provincial kitty.

According to details issued here Thursday district administrations checked 10,903 shops and fined 3894 shops in compliance with the SOPs, warnings were issued to 2901 shops and 2751 were fined for not following SOPs.

Similarly, 490 shops, 8 bus terminals and 16 bus stands were sealed in different city and fined were imposed on 8 bus terminals out of 149 checked.

The district administrations inspected 3510 public transports and fined 198 owners for not following SOPs and 82 were banned.

The teams of district administrations visited 5575 industrial units and fined 15 for not following the government's SOPs while 37 units were sealed.

The teams also visited 11,684 public places and fined 488 persons for not following SOPs. In different districts of the province 736 petrol pumps were inspected 79 were fined and 46 were sealed.

The district administrations carried out a total 33,001 inspections till Thursday and imposed fine on 3553 business centres and sealed 811.