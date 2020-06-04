UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distt Govts Impose Over Rs 1.7m Penalties Over Violators Of Coronavirus SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 04th June 2020 | 09:48 PM

Distt Govts impose over Rs 1.7m penalties over violators of coronavirus SOPs

As per the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and in the light of decisions of National Coordination Committee, the district administrations across the province have started crackdowns against violators of the government SOPs and imposed and submitted Rs 1.704262 million fines to provincial kitty

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2020 ) :As per the directives of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and in the light of decisions of National Coordination Committee, the district administrations across the province have started crackdowns against violators of the government SOPs and imposed and submitted Rs 1.704262 million fines to provincial kitty.

According to details issued here Thursday district administrations checked 10,903 shops and fined 3894 shops in compliance with the SOPs, warnings were issued to 2901 shops and 2751 were fined for not following SOPs.

Similarly, 490 shops, 8 bus terminals and 16 bus stands were sealed in different city and fined were imposed on 8 bus terminals out of 149 checked.

The district administrations inspected 3510 public transports and fined 198 owners for not following SOPs and 82 were banned.

The teams of district administrations visited 5575 industrial units and fined 15 for not following the government's SOPs while 37 units were sealed.

The teams also visited 11,684 public places and fined 488 persons for not following SOPs. In different districts of the province 736 petrol pumps were inspected 79 were fined and 46 were sealed.

The district administrations carried out a total 33,001 inspections till Thursday and imposed fine on 3553 business centres and sealed 811.

Related Topics

Petrol Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business Fine Government Million

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 1,975 new COVID-19 cases, 32 ..

20 minutes ago

UAE Cabinet forms team to study provision of water ..

50 minutes ago

Dubai Cord Blood and Research Centre launches elec ..

1 hour ago

District administration continues inspecting petro ..

1 minute ago

14 more corona cases take AJK's tally to 299

1 minute ago

Atmospheric, noise pollution significantly decline ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.