Distt Health Dept, Pak-Army set up free medical camps in flood affected areas

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2022 ) :The district health department with the support of Pakistan Army has set up free medical camps in various flood-hit areas of the district Tank.

The free medical camps were set up in flood affected Turan and Shah Alam Union Councils.

The qualified doctors of Pakistan Army and District Health Department besides lady health workers are serving the flood affected people at these medical camps.

The free treatment facilities and free medicines were being provided at the camps.

The flood affectees thanked Pakistan Army, FC South and District Health Officer Dr. Sher Khan Afridi for organizing these free medical camps.