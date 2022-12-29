UrduPoint.com

Distt Health Deptt Holds Polio Meetings, Reviews Arrangements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 29, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Distt health deptt holds polio meetings, reviews arrangements

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :District health department on Thursday held meetings meetings in the two tehsils, Kot Addu and Rangpur respectively to review arrangements of upcoming polio drive, starting from January 16 to 20, 2023.

It was aimed to administer polio drops upto the age of five years to save them from the crippling disease.

First meeting was held at THQ hospital Kot Addu where MS Dr Sahir gave detailed briefing for achieving hundred per cent results in the drive.

He said over 10337 children from 7395 houses would be given polio vaccine during the drive.

Similarly, another meeting was organized at RHC Rangpur.

Senior Medical Officer Dr Masroor informed that as many as 40 teams were constituted for administering anti-polio drops to children. He appealed masses to cooperate with the teams to achieve 100 percent results.

Related Topics

Polio Rangpur Kot Addu January From

Recent Stories

ADJD discusses legislative developments in Evidenc ..

ADJD discusses legislative developments in Evidence Law in civil and commercial ..

20 minutes ago
 UAE leadership believes in adopting advanced techn ..

UAE leadership believes in adopting advanced technology to explore futuristic ap ..

21 minutes ago
 "Poor editing job," Zulfi Bukhari rejects latest a ..

"Poor editing job," Zulfi Bukhari rejects latest audio leak

1 hour ago
 PTI leaders meet NA Speaker to discuss resignation ..

PTI leaders meet NA Speaker to discuss resignation issue

2 hours ago
 Shehbaz, Kaira discuss country's overall political ..

Shehbaz, Kaira discuss country's overall political situation

2 hours ago
 Creation of “UN Loss & Damage Fund” is big ach ..

Creation of “UN Loss & Damage Fund” is big achievement: Bilawal

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.