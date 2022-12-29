Distt health deptt holds polio meetings, reviews arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2022 ) :District health department on Thursday held meetings meetings in the two tehsils, Kot Addu and Rangpur respectively to review arrangements of upcoming polio drive, starting from January 16 to 20, 2023.

It was aimed to administer polio drops upto the age of five years to save them from the crippling disease.

First meeting was held at THQ hospital Kot Addu where MS Dr Sahir gave detailed briefing for achieving hundred per cent results in the drive.

He said over 10337 children from 7395 houses would be given polio vaccine during the drive.

Similarly, another meeting was organized at RHC Rangpur.

Senior Medical Officer Dr Masroor informed that as many as 40 teams were constituted for administering anti-polio drops to children. He appealed masses to cooperate with the teams to achieve 100 percent results.