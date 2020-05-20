UrduPoint.com
Distt Jail Superintendent Lauds Philanthropists

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 05:34 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2020 ) :Donation to pay fine for poor prisoners who have completed their sentence is a tantamount to release a slave and in this connection, the spirit of local philanthropists is highly appreciable, said Superintendent District Jail Faisalabad Chaudhry Ali Akbar.

He was addressing a function in Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI). Representative of All Pakistan Bed-sheets and Upholstery Manufacturers Association (APBUMA) Capt (Retd) Farooq handed over huge amount for the release of poor prisoners who have already completed their sentence but were languishing in the jail due to nonpayment of fine.

The Jail Superintendent said that it was a routine practice that every year huge donations were collected to pay fine of jail inmates so that they could spend their "Eid" with their families.

Appreciating the goodwill gestures, the jail superintendent said that most of the people pay heavy donations without even giving their identity.

He said that poor persons were sometimes forced to commit petty crimes and later they had to undergo prison. In most of such cases, they complete their sentence but could not have enough money to pay their fines which become a major hurdle in their release even after completing their required sentence.

Chaudhry Ali Akbar said that many welfare projects had also been initiated with the financial help of local philanthropists in district jail. He also thanked the business community in general and members of FCCI in particular for their active participation in these welfare activities.

SCCI president Rana Sikandar-e-Azam Khan also acknowledged contribution of FCCI members in welfare projects and said that they had been playing a leading role in natural calamities. He also appreciated the sacrifices of Capt (Retd) Farooq and said that every year before Eid, he donates a heavy amount to pay fine of prisoners and enabling them to spend their Eid with their loved ones.

FCCI President said that Capt (Retd) Farooq also intends to personally meet the beneficiaries and present them "Eid gifts" as a token of love.

Capt (Retd) Farooq said that Zakat is the best way to control poverty in Muslim society. He opined, "we can completely weed out poverty from entire Pakistan only if business community of six major cities of Pakistan pay its Zakat honestly.

