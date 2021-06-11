UrduPoint.com
Distt Management Takes Action Against Illegal Profiteers

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 01:20 PM

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :District government Khanewal on Friday took an action against self made profiteers here.

Government of Punjab was taking strict action against those shopkeepers who were selling their goods to public on high rates while the rates of the goods have been fixed from the city government at their shops on price control list allotted by the city Administration.

In Khanewal,on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Mr.Agha Abbas sherazi,The city government started a mega crackdown against illegal profiteers.

Price Control Magistrate Mr.

Muhammad Umer received many complaints in this regard,so in a reply a strong action was taken place by the said officer during the action.Muhammad Umer made a surprise visit of different bazaars here in Khanewal on Friday and filed the FIRs against two Bluchers named Muhammad Afzal and Muhammad fazal ,were selling the meat on high rates.

Moreover,the price control Magistrate warned the shopkeepers that they have to sell the goods according to the price list laid by the city government .Otherwise,shops might sealed due to this crime.

