Distt officers directed to ensure supply of 20 kg flour bag at 860

(@FahadShabbir)

The officers of Rawalpindi District Administration have been directed to ensure supply of 20 kg flour bag at 860

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The officers of Rawalpindi District Administration have been directed to ensure supply of 20 kg flour bag at 860.

According to a District Administration spokesman, the administration had made arrangements to ensure availability of 20 kg flour bag at Rs 860 retail price fixed by the Punjab government besides setting up over 100 fair price shops for uninterrupted supply of flour to the citizens.

The administration on the directives of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Anwar ul Haq was making all out efforts to ensure uninterrupted supply of flour and other necessary items to the residents and the shopkeepers had been warned of strict action on violation of the prices fixed for essential commodities.

He informed that the administration had set up fair price shops in Rawalpindi city to ensure supply of wheat flour to the citizens at fixed price besides arrangements for availability of the essential commodity at Rs 860 in the open market.

The DC had directed the authorities concerned to ensure regular food supply chain here in wholesale markets all around Rawalpindi district in this regard.

The local administration had enough wheat stock to fulfill the needs of residents of Rawalpindi district, he added.

He advised the citizens to use helpline 0800-0234 for registration of complaints about profiteering and hoarding.

He informed that under a vigorous campaign launched by Rawalpindi District government against profiteering and hoarding, fines amounting to over Rs 40.7 million were imposed on 20,508 shopkeepers during this year and 306 violators were sent behind the bars.

The administration was regularly conducting raids against hoarders and profiteers.

He informed that fines were imposed on the violators in seven tehsils of the Rawalpindi district during last eight months.

The teams conducted 128,959 raids in seven tehsils of the district during the period and imposed fines on 20,508 violators, he added.

He informed that the administration also lodged 269 FIRs against the violators and the profiteers were sent behind the bars during operation.

The Administration had constituted teams to check profiteering, hoarding and rate lists of daily use items while on the recommendations of the teams, several cases were also registered.

Following the directives of the Punjab government, the teams checked hoarding and profiteering and those found indulged in violation of the law were sent behind the bars while several persons found involved in profiteering, not displaying price lists and violating hygiene standards were also issued warnings, he added.

He said, the special campaign would continue to ensure the provision of daily use items on controlled rates. The steps were being taken aimed at providing relief to the consumers, he added.

He said, all the assistant commissioners, special price magistrates and other officers concerned had been directed to regularly conduct surprise raids in open markets and visit different areas the district to check prices of daily use items and take action in accordance with the law against the violators.