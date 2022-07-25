Distt peace committee meeting held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2022 ) :Muharram peace conference organised by District Peace Committee (DPC) held here on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner Sargodha Imran Qureshi along with District Police Officer (DPO) Bilal Zafar Sheikh chaired the conference.

While addressing the peace conference, the DPO said that foolproof security will be provided to the processions and majalis during Muharram.

They said, "We need to keep a close watch on our surroundings so that enemies do not get a chance to fulfill their nefarious designs.

" "The scholars should play their Primary role in promoting the atmosphere of love, unity, brotherhood and tolerance in the society," they added.

The DC said that in order to control intolerance from society, there was a need to take guidance from the life of the last Prophet (PBUH) adding that the scholars can do it very well.

He also appreciated the role of the DPC for ensuring peace.

A special prayer was offered for national security, stability, development and prosperity, at the end of the conference.