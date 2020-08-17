Distt Police chalk out comprehensive security plan for Muharram: DPO

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) ::The district police in collaboration with Army has chalked out a comprehensive security plan for peaceful observance of Muharram ul Harram Majalis and processions.

District Police Officer Mohammad Arif told media here Monday that 1641 police officials would perform Muharram duty along to be supported by FC and Pak Army to avert any untoward incident.

He said that section 144 would be imposed from 1st of Muharram to 10th of Muharram where display and carrying of arms and ammunition, walk chalking, publication and pasting of hatred material especially on way of Muharram processions and construction would be banned near Imambarghas and Mosques as well as processions' routes.

He said that from 1st Muharram till 8th Muharram the pillion riding would be banned while on 9th and 10th of Muharram there would be complete ban on bike and the mobile service and traffic would be suspended across the district on the two days.