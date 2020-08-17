UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Distt Police Chalk Out Comprehensive Security Plan For Muharram: DPO

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 06:10 PM

Distt Police chalk out comprehensive security plan for Muharram: DPO

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) ::The district police in collaboration with Army has chalked out a comprehensive security plan for peaceful observance of Muharram ul Harram Majalis and processions.

District Police Officer Mohammad Arif told media here Monday that 1641 police officials would perform Muharram duty along to be supported by FC and Pak Army to avert any untoward incident.

He said that section 144 would be imposed from 1st of Muharram to 10th of Muharram where display and carrying of arms and ammunition, walk chalking, publication and pasting of hatred material especially on way of Muharram processions and construction would be banned near Imambarghas and Mosques as well as processions' routes.

He said that from 1st Muharram till 8th Muharram the pillion riding would be banned while on 9th and 10th of Muharram there would be complete ban on bike and the mobile service and traffic would be suspended across the district on the two days.

Related Topics

Army Police Mobile Traffic Media From Muharram

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police launch mobile services to check and ..

57 seconds ago

Abu Dhabi University’s College of Business launc ..

31 minutes ago

MoHAP inaugurates COVID-19 testing centre in Mirba ..

1 hour ago

Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases close to 30,000 mark

57 minutes ago

Man kills daughter, 'paramour'

57 minutes ago

PESCO to suspend power supply due to maintenance w ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.