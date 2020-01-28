Distt police conduct mock exercise to prevent terrorist attack on holy places

The district police Tuesday conducted a mock exercise to foil terrorists' attack on Kotli Imam Hussain Imambargha

DI KHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) : The district police Tuesday conducted a mock exercise to foil terrorists' attack on Kotli Imam Hussain Imambargha.

The Rapid Response Force Commandos participated in the drill and resisted and respond to sabotage activity by terrorists on the Imambargha. Police Jawans, Elite Force officials of Special Branch, Medical and Bomb Disposal Squad also supported the commandos' operation.

The police commandos cordoned off the area and conducted operation led and supervised by Deputy Superintendent of police Yousaf Khan and area SHOs.

They rescued hostages held by the terrorists through an effective strategy and killed all the terrorists. The injured officials and hostages were shifted to hospital for medical cover.

The district police officer Hafiz Khalid Mehmood said the mock exercises were being conducted to prepare masses for any untoward situation and how to deal with it besides enhancing the professional capacity of police and tackling terrorists attack.