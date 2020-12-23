UrduPoint.com
Distt Police Finalizes Security Plan On Christmas, Quaid-e-Azam Birth Anniversary Eve

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Wed 23rd December 2020 | 03:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2020 ) :The District Police Hyderabad finalized a comprehensive security plan for December 25 on the eve of Christmas and birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Jinnah celebrations.

According to a plan released here on Wednesday after approval from the Senior Superintendent of Police Hyderabad Abdul Salam Shaikh, the Police forces would be deployed at all 11 highly sensitive and five sensitive worship places of Christian community in different parts of the district. Besides, the Police would also carry out monitoring of the remaining 24 worship places with the objective to avert any untoward incident during celebrations of the Christian community on the eve of Christmas, the Police spokesman informed.

Prior to the start of services in Churches, the spokesman informed that experts of the Police Special Branch would carry out sweeping of the area with thorough body search of the people before entrance into Churches. The plain clothes Policemen have already been deployed around the worship places of the Christian community in order to monitor the activities, the spokesman informed and added that Police mobile patrolling has also been intensified in these areas.

The SSP Hyderabad has asked the Sub-Divisional Police Officers and Station House Officers to conduct snap checking and mobile patrolling in their respective areas. The Rangers would also be deployed in sensitive areas of the district, the spokesman informed.

