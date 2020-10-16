Distt Police foil bid to smuggle Iranian oil

The district police on Friday foiled a bid to smuggle Iranian diesel and recovered 40,000 litres of oil and arrested an accused from the spot in the limits of Parova Police station

DI KHAN (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The district police on Friday foiled a bid to smuggle Iranian diesel and recovered 40,000 litres of oil and arrested an accused from the spot in the limits of Parova Police station.

According to district police spokesman, a police team led by Head Constable Muhammad Ashfaq intercepted an oil-tanker bearing No C-9555 which was carrying 40,000 Iranian Diesel.

The raid was conducted on tip-off at a local filling station near Ramak police Check post.

The owners of petrol pump during the initial investigation failed to satisfy the raiding team. The police have arrested the alleged smugglers and impounded the oil-tanker and registered the case.