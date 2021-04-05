Distt Police fully implementing COVID-19 SOPs at police line, police stations, offices

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TANK, Apr 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2021 ) ::District Police Officer Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada Monday said that strict implementation of COVID-19 SOPs are strictly being implemented at all police stations, police line, pickets, barracks and residential rooms to avoid corona spread.

He told media here as per the directives of Inspector General of Police Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Sanaullah Abbasi and Regional Police Officer Dera Shaukat Abbas hand sanitizers and face masks have been provided to all police officials at police stations.

Furthermore the "No Mask, No Entry" banners have prominently been displayed at entry gates of all police stations, police pickets and outside the offices while sanitizers have been provided to facilitate people.

He said all the Circle Sub-Divisional Police Officers and other police officers have been directed to ensure strict implementation of corona SOPs in public as well as at police stations and offices.